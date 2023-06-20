From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

An angry mob early Tuesday morning, caught and lynched a young man for breaking into a church and stealing musical instruments worth several thousands of Naira, in Aba, Abia.

The bandit, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was said to have sneaked into a popular church along Umuola Road, Obikabia axis of Ogbor Hill, Aba North Area of the town, to steal the property but was caught as he tried to make a way with them.

Daily Sun, was informed that an angry mob that immediately gathered in the area, caught and beat him into a pulp before setting his body ablaze with used tires and petrol bought from a nearby fuel station.

It was furthered disclosed that before the arrival of a police patrol team from a nearby checkpoint within Obikabia junction, the crowd had dispersed leaving the burning tires and the man’s corpse on the road.

Police authorities in the State are yet to speak in the incident, while some road users have begun calling on the Aba North and it’s Obingwa Council health offices to quickly remove the debris, which they said was an eyesore.