By Merit Ibe

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has

scheduled its 51st Annual General Meeting for October 17

to 19, 2023 in Lagos.

In a press conference addressed by its President, Francis

Meshioye, he said the event themed: “Setting the Agenda

for Competitive Manufacturing Under the AFCFTA: What

Nigeria Needs to do”, was couched with a deep reflection

over the growth trajectory of the manufacturing sector in

Nigeria and Africa.

“In general, we are focused on the role of the manufac-

turing sector in the actualisation of the African Continental

Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) and the integration

of the African economy as envisioned in the Agenda 2063:

“The Africa we want.”

Meshioye said the goal of the AGM is to dwell on the

theme, review the peformance, reflect on major issues af-

fecting the sector, engage government and chart a part for

government.

Giving a rundown of the event, which will hold at the

Oriental Hotel, Lagos, he said; The opening ceremony of

the 3-day Made-in-Nigeria Products Exhibition is scheduled

for 10 am on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The AGM, which

is strictly for MAN members holds on Wednesday, October

18, 2023; while the third edition of the Adeola Odutola Lec-

ture/Presidential Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Octo-

ber 19, 2023. He said the commitment of the association in

addressing the challenges, informed the choice of the guest

speaker for the 3rd Adeola Odutola Annual Lecture, who is

Olusegun Aganga CON, former managing director of Gold-

man Sachs in London; Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance

and Chairman of the Economic Management Team from

2010 to 2011 and later Minister of Industry, Trade and In-

vestments from 2011 to 2015.