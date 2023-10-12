By Merit Ibe
THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has
scheduled its 51st Annual General Meeting for October 17
to 19, 2023 in Lagos.
In a press conference addressed by its President, Francis
Meshioye, he said the event themed: “Setting the Agenda
for Competitive Manufacturing Under the AFCFTA: What
Nigeria Needs to do”, was couched with a deep reflection
over the growth trajectory of the manufacturing sector in
Nigeria and Africa.
“In general, we are focused on the role of the manufac-
turing sector in the actualisation of the African Continental
Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) and the integration
of the African economy as envisioned in the Agenda 2063:
“The Africa we want.”
Meshioye said the goal of the AGM is to dwell on the
theme, review the peformance, reflect on major issues af-
fecting the sector, engage government and chart a part for
government.
Giving a rundown of the event, which will hold at the
Oriental Hotel, Lagos, he said; The opening ceremony of
the 3-day Made-in-Nigeria Products Exhibition is scheduled
for 10 am on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The AGM, which
is strictly for MAN members holds on Wednesday, October
18, 2023; while the third edition of the Adeola Odutola Lec-
ture/Presidential Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Octo-
ber 19, 2023. He said the commitment of the association in
addressing the challenges, informed the choice of the guest
speaker for the 3rd Adeola Odutola Annual Lecture, who is
Olusegun Aganga CON, former managing director of Gold-
man Sachs in London; Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance
and Chairman of the Economic Management Team from
2010 to 2011 and later Minister of Industry, Trade and In-
vestments from 2011 to 2015.