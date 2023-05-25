From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Tragedy yesterday struck at Uselu in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, as a young man said to be identified as Dogo was electrocuted to death.

According to a voice-over video making the rounds, the young man was electrocuted when he had body contact with the erected street light pole shortly after the rain.

The situation however resulted in a traffic jam as commuters watch helplessly the lifeless body of the man lay on the pavement.

The incident was said to have happened at about 7:30 pm

“This is life. This is what we are just witnessing in Uselu right now, the street light in Uselu has just killed someone. Those who know him identified him as Dogo.

“So, we are here to direct pedestrians not to get close to the pole to avoid another casualty.

“We are using this medium to call on the government to invite the engineers that have fixed the light to rectify the fault to avoid another casualty,” the voice in the video said

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said the command has not been briefed on the issue.