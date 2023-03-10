by Rapheal

Balakrishnan Palayi, an Indian man from Kasaragod, claims to have eaten nothing but coconut for the last 28 years in order to treat his gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Imagine eating only one thing for over two decades. As a foodie with access to so many delicious treats, the mere thought of restricting one’s diet to a single food for a month, let alone 28 years, sounds almost impossible, but one Indian man claims that it has kept him healthy and fit. Balakrishnan Palayi, a man from Chandera in Kasaragod, was diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a condition that caused him to lose all his strength to the point where he could hardly move around. As part of his treatment, he started eating coconut, and he felt so much better that he soon decided it was the only thing he was going to eat moving forward

“Coconut has minerals, like calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium. This helped him regain his strength and now he is fit and fine. And, he is on a strict coconut-only diet,” Vlogger and influencer Shenaz said during an interview with Balakrishnan.

In his youth, Mr. Balakrishnan was a football player in the local club. At the age of 35, doctors diagnosed him with gastroesophageal reflux disease. Every time he ate, the food got pushed back from his stomach into his esophagus and he vomited. He tried multiple diets, but coconut and coconut water were the only things that really made him feel better, so he’s stuck to them for 28 years.

“I eat coconuts every day. My family also switched to growing coconuts. I have lived like this for the past 24 years,” Mr Balakrishnan said.

At age 64, Balakrishnan Palayi is much healthier than most people his age. He works on the family farm, swims and exercises every day, and has no serious health problems.

Balakrishnan’s coconut diet was originally reported in 2019, in a New Indian Express article, but his name and unusual diet have been making the rounds online ever since. Despite his success story, Dr. Tushar Tayal said that his case is unique and that he doesn’t recommend anyone try the coconut diet.

Father elopes with son’s wife

An Indian man recently made national news headlines after filing a police complaint against his own father, accusing his old man of seducing his wife and eventually eloping with her.

They say all is fair in love and war, and that love is blind, but there is also such a thing as forbidden love. Pawan Vairagi, a worker from India’s Rajasthan state, is accusing his own father of falling in love with his wife and luring her away from him. Vairagi, who hails from a village called Silor, told authorities that he had been spending a lot of time away from his family because of work, which allegedly gave his father the opportunity to spend more time with his wife and seduce her. The pair recently eloped, leaving Pawan’s six-month-old daughter behind.

After learning that his wife had run off with his father, an outraged Pawan Vairagi went to the police precinct of Bundi district, accusing his old man of stealing his wife, as well as his bicycle, which the eloping couple apparently used to make their getaway. Indian media reports that Pawan also accused his father of taking part in other illegal activities, but it’s unclear if he provided any evidence of that or if it’s just his anger talking.

Approached by reporters, the victim confirmed that he had filed a complaint against his father, Ramesh Vairagi, adding that he considered his wife innocent. He also accused police of not taking his case seriously. Authorities denied the accusation, saying that they were working diligently to find the missing couple.