Man commits suicide in Kogi

From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A yet to be identified middle aged man has committed suicide in Kogi State.

The incident happened at about 12:3OPM on Tuesday at Meme bridge few metre to Dunamis Church Lokoja.

The deceased, a tricycle rider, was said to have arrived the bridge , parked his tricycle and jumped into the river.

A witness who never wanted his name mentioned told newsmen that they were shocked by the ugly incident

He blamed the current hardship facing the Country as one of the reasons why such person could decide to take his own life.

The corpse is yet to be recovered as at the time of filing this report.

” There is nothing anybody can do when the Keke Man jumped into the river. When he jumped, we saw a snake as we wanted to go and rescue him and there was nothing anyone can do as at that moment”.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya confirmed the incident

Aya however, said officers of the Nigeria Police Force have been mobilized to the river to recover the deceased body.

” We are yet to get details of the incident. Our officers have been mobilized to recover the body of the deceased. As soon as we get details, our unit will issue out details of the sad incident” he stated.