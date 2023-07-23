From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An unidentified middle-aged man was allegedly burnt to death by an angry mob who accused him of stealing a motorcycle, popularly known as Okada.

The incident happened in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, at the weekend. Locals said cases of robbery had persisted in the area despite frequent arrest of suspects.

It was gathered that residents decided to take matters into their own hands by enforcing jungle justice on the victim. The gory picture of the lifeless man who was burnt beyond recognition, was shared on Facebook by an indigene of the town.

A source in the area described the capital punishment as sad, but quickly added that the measure was inevitable as residents were frequently being robbed of their valuables.

The source said the measure would serve as a deterrent to others who refuse to turn a new leaf.