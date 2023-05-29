



The man who was dressed in Babariga, and was holding a brown envelope breached the protocol by climbing the podium in an attempt to hand over a letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Efforts to verify his motive and intention for making such a move was rebuffed.

The young man had during the event made a similar effort when he ran across the parade ground towards President Tinubu while he was inspecting the parade on the motorcade but he was quickly stopped by security operatives.

Surprisingly he again found his way close to the stage where he made an attempt to climb and rush towards the President but he was apprehended and whisked away by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).