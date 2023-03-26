By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man, 43, Abiodun Oladapo, for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Mowe Divisional Headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu, who reported that her son, Michael Idowu, was wrongly accused of impregnating the victim, and that she has properly interrogated her son and discovered that the victim was not saying the truth.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “Upon the report, the victim, who is five months pregnant was invited, and when she got to the station, she confided in the police that though Michael Idowu slept with her in December 2022, it was her father, Abiodun Oladapo, who is responsible for her pregnancy.

“She stated further that her father had been sleeping with her since February 2022, and threatened to kill her if she informed anybody about it. According to the victim, when it was discovered that she is pregnant, her father asked her to lie against Michael Idowu, of being responsible for the pregnancy. Upon her confession, DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to go after the randy father, and he was subsequently arrested.”

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, but blamed it on the devil.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who had long separated from the victim’s mother, took custody of the girl when her mother remarried and they have been living together since then.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.