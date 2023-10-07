….causes pandemonium in Abuja

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

There was pandemonium in Kurudu area of Abuja on Saturday as genital organs of two persons (male) were declared missing.

The incident forced fear among traders, residents and commuters, forcing markets and shops to close abruptly on Saturday.

An eyewitness told Sunday Sun that the first incident happened in morning while the second one happened in the evening of same Saturday, and it took the intervention of the Kurudu Police Division to calm the situation and prevented attempted jungle justice.

Mrs. Arinze Chetachi, a trader in Kurudu market, confirmed that the first incident involved a Fulani man who raised the alarm that his genital organ was snatched as a handshake with an unknown man, while the second incident involved a yet to be identified man.

Another trader who deal on goat meat said he thought the thing was a joke when the man raised the alarm after a handshake from an unknown man. “The man was smart and lucky to had quickly noticed the development and identified the unknown man immediately, who returned the penis after pressure from people.

“It took the intervention of the police for that man to had escaped being lynched. To achieve that, the Police had to use teargas to dispersed crowd that had gathered to execute jungle justice on the man.”

“However, when the victim insisted that he must confirmed that the genital was working, he was led to a nearby brothel for confirmation, which turned out satisfactory before he left.

He confirmed that the Police has taken custody of the accused man alongside several other people that were picked by the Police, perhaps, for further investigations.

Lately in Abuja, the case of missing male genital organ is on the rise. Virtually every part of Abuja is recording a case or two on daily basis. Within last week, it was reported in several areas in Abuja, including Karu, Maraba, Gwagwa, Lugbe, Kubwa, among several places.

It was, however, gathered that some men have developed the practice of not shaking hands with unknown persons, in addition to precautionary measure of pocketing garlic, pepper and some other things to neutralize the charms being used to carry out the action.