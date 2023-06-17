From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The police in Enugu State have arrested 21-year-old Junior Augustine Akor, who allegedly raped and strangled to death his 16-year-old female relative, Faith Akuji.

The suspect, who hails from Ette in Igbo-Eze North Local Government of the state, allegedly committed the heinous crime on Thursday, June 8, in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community. Confirming the incident and Akor’s arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has consoled the family of the deceased, describing the act as atrocious and unthinkable. He has also ordered a meticulous, timely conclusion of investigation and suspect arraignment. Ndukwe said the accused was arrested by police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Division of the Command, with assistance from Neighbourhood Watch Group, on Monday, June 12 at about 9.30am.

He said, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had gone missing in the evening hours of June 8 2023, after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community centre, with all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proving abortive.

“Her decomposing body was, however, found in the mentioned bush, following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to having dragged the victim into the bush, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, until she fainted and died in the process. The victim’s remains, found without any lower-body cloth, were evacuated to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

“Meanwhile, the case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (the State CID for short), from where the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.”