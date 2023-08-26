Donations target to reduce Streets begging — NGO Manager

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kadi Malami Foundation has donated foodstuff to 70 Islamic Schools across the 21 local Government Ares of Kebbi state.

The foundation selected Islamic Schools in the Kebbi State as parts of her programmes aimed at reducing street begging by Almajiris of Islamic Schools within the state.

It could be recalled that the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) who is passionate about helping orphans and the less privileged started the initiative over 25 years ago in his home from one pupil to 3 and took all their responsibilities.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the Foundation,Yahusa Dada, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “Malami also told his family to treat them like his own children. The Founder Dr Abubakar Malami SAN inherited helping the less privileged from his father Late Khadi Malami,” he said.

Dada also quoted the Manager Kadi Malami Foundation, Mallam Yahaya Koko, to have called the attention of all the Leaders of the Islamic School to fear God and use the food stuff accordingly and not to use the food stuff for their personal use.

“He stated that this initiative aims to have every pupil have access to three (3) square meals a day. He pointed out, that’s the rationale behind giving enough foodstuff to Carter for the pupils.

“Mallam Hamidu koko who spoke on behalf of the leader’s of the Islamic Schools thanks Dr.Abubakar Malami, SAN, for his contribution to reduce the street begging in the state and also explained that this food donation are coming to the Islamic Schools on monthly basis for a very long periods of time and are forever grateful to the founder and the staffs of the foundation.

“Mallam Altine Kalgo also prayed to Almighty ALLAH to continue blessings Abubakar Malami for this act of ibadah and reward him abundantly.”