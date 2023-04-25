From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi Governor- Elect, Dr Nasir Idris, has described the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as one of the major pillar behind his victory at the concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

Idris made the statement at a victory Reception Dinner organized by the Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI) in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him,'” Malami is a progressive democrat and patriotic citizen who has contributed immensely in nation building, particularly in the judiciary sector. The minister’s benevolence to the state through his various charity foundation,like KJDI, is one of the major catalysts of my victory at the polls.

“I also thank him for his support and guidance in the political journey which led to the APC victory as the just concluded Governorship Election in the state.”

Idris said the state would forever remain grateful to the minister for being worthy ambassador of the state.

He said: “This is evident in the number of developmental projects he has brought in nooks and crannies of the state.

“KJDI founded by the minister is one of the good things that happened to the state, considering the invaluable humanitarian activities in the state, ” he said.

The governor- elect reiterated his avowed commitment of being fair and just in steering the affairs of the state.

In his remarks, the Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN) said the victory of the APC gubernatorial candidate at the just concluded supplementary election on April 15 was a true reflection of the people’s choice in the state.

He assured people of the state that the state would witness significant development under the leadership of Dr Idris.

“This is possible and realistic considering Idris vast experience and the and style of leadership he had exhibited at the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT),” he said.

Malami enjoined the governor-elect to continue to be God -fearing in the discharge of his duties when sworn- in come May 29.

He also assured Idris of his continued support through with useful advice that would help him redeem his campaign promises to the electorate.

Also speaking, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, represented by the Commissioner of Education Alhaji Hassan Shallah, described the Walima as a reflection of a genuine love and goodwill for the governor- elect, the APC and the state in general.

He noted,” The impressive attendance at the Walima is an indication of the love the people have for the governor- elec,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman Khadimiyya Board of Trustees, Alhaji Abubakar Gotomo, said the Walima was organised to express appreciation to the almighty Allah for granting the wish of the populace through the emergence of Dr Idris as the state governor -elect.

“The Walima is organized in line with the Islamic teaching to further express gratitude to Almighty Allah for the numerous bounties.

” This is in addition to reassuring the governor- elect that Khadimiyya will continue to support him just as it did during the electioneering campaign activities,” he said.