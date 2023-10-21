From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Oladele Alake saying his priority is to ensure that solid minerals becomes a critical, significant contributor to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

The Minister made this known when the Ikoro Ekiti Progressive Association Abuja chapter hosted him to a reception in Abuja.

Alake said his appointment by president Bola Tinubu is basically on trust and pledged to do his best in reviving the solid minerals sector.

The Minister who appreciated honour done to him by sons and daughters of clan assured them of community developmental assistance.

He therefore commended the Ikoro Ekiti association for their unwavering support adding that it a good thing for everyone to know and feel the love of his people.

“I am a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria so my primary constituency is Nigeria in general, to ensure that the solid mineral sector becomes a critical, significant contributor to the gross domestic product of Nigeria and make it the cash cow for Nigeria because of obvious reasons” he added.

“Oil is falling in the international market. So we have no alternative but to diversify the economy” Alake stated.

“Primarily my duty is to everybody in Nigeria, but we all come from somewhere anyway. And they say charity also begins at home. So as much as the entire Nigeria is a carpet for which I’m responsible. I also must not forget my root. So, whatever infrastructural development that is needed in Ekiti and Ikoro in particular, I will try and put efforts to ensure the accomplishment and the realization of these objectives of progress” he promised.

Earlier in his remarks the president of the group, Ayo Adeyemi appreciated president Bola Tinubu for believing in their son, Dele Alake also appealed with the president to assist the community.

“Our community have been neglected for long. I want to use this opportunity to appeal with the president for assistance in infrastructural development.”

On his part, lthe Chairman of the group, Ade Oke Adewale appreciated the Minister for properly representing them at the federal level but urged him not to forget the developmental needs of his people.