From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has terminated the appointment of all political office holders and as well dissolved the state Executive Council.

This is contained in a letter signed by the Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, who doubles as the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

According to the letter issued on Tuesday in Ibadan, Makinde directed all the affected appointees to handover government properties in their custody to the most senior civil servant in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The governor, however, excluded political office-holders in statutory Commissions from the directive.

Makinde appreciated the contributions of the affected appointees to the development of the state, wishing them successes in their future endeavours.