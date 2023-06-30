From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has reappointed Colonel Oladipo Ajibola (retd) as the Director-General, Operation Burst, which is a joint-security outfit of the state government.

Besides, the governor also reappointed Mrs Bosede Sodiq, who was Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) during his first term, as Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Media). The governor also reappointed Mr. Moses Alao, as hd Special Assistant on Print Media.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said the govemor’s approval for the new appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, on Friday.

According to the letter, the appointment is with immediate effect. The governor, while congratulating the new appointees asked them to see their appointment as a further call to service and urged them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.

The list of appointees also comprised Mr Kehinde Ogunsanya as Senior Special Assistant (Economic Planning); Mr Moshope Adebayo Akande as Senior Special Assistant (Information Communication Technology (ICT); Mr. Albert Adebowale Ogunyemi : Special Assistant (Photographer); Mr Otuowho Jesse Onoriode, Special Assistant (Photographer 2); Mr Oyebode Babatunde, Special Assistant (Transport); and Mr Adeyanju Daniel Akinloye as Special Assistant (Transport 2) to the governor.

Also on the list are Mr. Fisayo Daramola was also appointed as Special Assistant on Digital Media, as well as Mr Ogunbowale Oladayo Olajuwon as Special Assistant Communication; and Mr. Ademola Aderinto as Special Assistant on Environment. .