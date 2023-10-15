OYO State governor, ‘Seyi

Makinde, has performed

the ceremonial tee-off of the

8th Seyi Makinde Women

Support Pro-Invitation and

Amateur Open Golf Cham-

pionship 2023.

The governor performed

the tee-off of the 2-day

annual tournament at the

Ibadan Golf Club, Onireke

GRA, on Saturday.

Governor Makinde

has been sponsoring the

tournament since 2015 to

encourage female golfers

and in line with his vision

to promote golf and sports development in the state.

The tournament is

expected to bring captains

of industry and notable

personalities to the state,

most especially women, to

compete for the honours.

The opening ceremony of

the tournament was attended

by top government function-

aries including the Chief of

Staff to the governor, Otunba

Segun Ogunwuyi, commis-

sioners, executive assistants

as well as the Captain and

Lady Captain of Ibadan

Golf Club, Tunji Oladosu

and Dorcas Oluwatunmise,

respectively.