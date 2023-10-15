OYO State governor, ‘Seyi
Makinde, has performed
the ceremonial tee-off of the
8th Seyi Makinde Women
Support Pro-Invitation and
Amateur Open Golf Cham-
pionship 2023.
The governor performed
the tee-off of the 2-day
annual tournament at the
Ibadan Golf Club, Onireke
GRA, on Saturday.
Governor Makinde
has been sponsoring the
tournament since 2015 to
encourage female golfers
and in line with his vision
to promote golf and sports development in the state.
The tournament is
expected to bring captains
of industry and notable
personalities to the state,
most especially women, to
compete for the honours.
The opening ceremony of
the tournament was attended
by top government function-
aries including the Chief of
Staff to the governor, Otunba
Segun Ogunwuyi, commis-
sioners, executive assistants
as well as the Captain and
Lady Captain of Ibadan
Golf Club, Tunji Oladosu
and Dorcas Oluwatunmise,
respectively.