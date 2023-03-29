By Lanre Ogundipe

Quick take

I am obliged to yield this space to a contributor this week, Mr. Lanre Ogundipe. He’s former national president, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). He has something up his sleeve. Have a bite:

Former governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja (RAL), recently sent a congratulatory message to Governor Seyi Makinde on his re-election for another four-year term. The message truly diffused tension among his die-hard supporters in the state and beyond.

The message was couched in poetic expressions, leaving those in creative writing to note that a new writer is unveiled even in the field of engineering. This gladdens the heart that indeed a “poet” is born in RAL.

The congratulatory greeting, though simplistic, is indeed food for thought. It’s a milestone of reference that cannot be glossed over.

At this juncture, victory is always acknowledged to be sweet. Though it has to be managed in such a way that it will not be seen as an albatross devoid of respect and sanity. Re-dedication and commitment aimed at rectifying past mistakes are what should be given priority attention. No matter what it takes.

Ladoja’s poetic lines are well constructed and short of any ambiguity. They are such that could easily get the ears of those who care to listen.

Sampler: “All the dramatis personae have quit the stage with their laurels and bruises, leaving you alone. What is now left are your promises and stark realities.”

Your Excellency, are you ready to bear your father’s name? Please, attend to all the electoral promises. Do not pander to the whims and caprices of the political demi-gods.

They would want to tell you: “We made it happen!” Do not yield to temptation. Yielding to it is an anathema. Every eye is on you to see whether or not the franchise invested in you is worthwhile.

These lines coming from RAL qualify for the residency on the “Words on Marble” space. The lines are pungent and loaded.

Yeah! Campaign is gone. Promises made to secure renewal of tenure are debts hanging on Mr. Governor, his team and his handlers/foot soldiers alike.

This writer cannot escape the “wrath” if Seyi Makinde fails on his promises. Therefore, the message should not be lost on discerning minds able to read between the lines.

Hence, my reference to the poetic lines that are not just an ordinary congratulatory message. It is a political message that calls for proper rumination and scrutiny.

The beauty of winning an election is not in the number of votes garnered to push one to victory, but in a commitment to ensure that electoral promises are kept.

The concluding part of the message was a prayer: “May God help you succeed in line with the people’s expectations.”

Mr. Governor, your victory was resounding and record-breaking since the creation of Oyo State in 1976 and its recreation in 1991.

You cannot afford to be afraid of removing any barrier that could hinder or retard the democratic dividends you are bringing to the table, most especially creating an economy that is healthy.

There is no third term. Your party logo represents a tower you can always run into for refuge. The goodwill you have in the people will always be a plus for you. You cannot afford to ride roughshod with the people’s mandate.

Ladoja is a stylish politician and an astute businessman. Mark it, his words stand a warning and a wake-up call.

…Setting agenda

A prism in Yoruba says: “Aati ko’fa nle, ifa nse.” Oracle divination has not been completely rounded off, its predictions are already manifesting.

Ladoja’s advice to Makinde is meant to guide the latter in his post-gubernatorial victory utterances and conduct. It is expected that this advice should have been digested and appropriately worked upon by the governor to appease those who might have been wounded and those not happy about his victory, minding the implications, if this appeasement is not effected.

Honestly, it is not time for any “Buga” partying or time for flaunting successes. Rather, it should be time for renewed strength to re-dedicate himself to building a new Oyo State.

There is no doubting the fact that Mr. Governor had some flaws and deficit of positive expectations while administering the state during this outgoing first term. It is only human that these flaws and deficit are committed.

Despite these human deficiencies, he was still favoured to serve for another term. He has, according to him, broken the barriers of political glass ceilings. He should endeavour to also actualise this to pave way for his core programmes of action, vis-a-vis education, health, agriculture, security, etc, to survive exceedingly.

Mr. Governor should be advised to note that the sweeping victory he earned at the polls should not necessarily be copied to making sweeping statements that go with the wind. He must be careful!

As a Christian, the Bible says: “You have faith and I have works. Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works.” Your Excellency, kindly note this:

Vulture is a patient bird…

Be watchful

The bees swarm are totting

The cloud is aware

And the gods are with bulging owl eyes…

This should always be your quote of guide.

•Ogundipe, former national chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, resides in Ibadan