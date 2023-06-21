From Oluseye Ojo. Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has forwarded to the House of Assembly,, names of seven nominees for confirmation as commissioners with a view to piloting the affairs of the state with him.

The seven names comprise six nominees that served as commissioners during Makinde’s first term, and a female politician, who served prominently in the re-election campaign council of the governor. The list consists of five males and two females

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, announced names of the nominatees on Wednesday when he read a letter from the governor, requesting the confirmation at a plenary.

The former commissioners that have been nominated for reappointment are Prof Musbau Babatunde, who was in chare of Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and Mr. Akinola Ojo, who served for four years as Commissioner for Finance.

The list also comprises former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Seun Asamu, and the immediate past Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Dahud Kehinde Sangodoyin. Former Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, and the immediate past Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebisi, also made the list.

Former Commissioner for Women Affairs, and the immediate past Commissioner for Special Duties, Mrs. Fausat Sanni, as well as Governor Seyi Makinde’s Director of Women Mobilisation for the 2023 general elections, Mrs. Toyin Balogun, are also among the nominatees.

The seven nominatees are expected to appear next week before the lawmakers for screening.