…Directs ex-political appointees, others to return official vehicles

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, in a move that demonstrates his commitment to inclusivity and religious tolerance, has approved that August 20 of every year be celebrated as Isese Day in the state.

Consequently, the governor has also declared Monday, August 21, 2023, as a public holiday to commemorate the day because August 20 falls on Sunday.

With the declaration, the Isese Day has become an annual celebration of traditional worshipers in the state, and Makinde’s decision is seen as a step towards recognising and respecting all religious practices in the state.

This was contained in a circular, signed by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan on Friday.

According to the circular, the governor enjoined the traditional worshippers to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, and stability in the state and the country as a whole. It was also observed that the people of Oyo State are looking forward to a joyous and meaningful celebration of their traditional religious heritage.

The new addition to the state’s calendar is expected to strengthen the bonds of unity among its diverse population and promote cultural exchange and understanding.

Meanwhile, the declaration has been welcomed by traditional worshippers, who see it as a significant milestone in promoting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence. They gave kudos to Makinde for creating an inclusive society for religions, which, according to them, sets an example for other states in the country.

In a another development, Governor Makinde has directed all political appointees in his first term in office to return all official vehicles allocated to them on or before Friday, 25th August, 2023.

This directive was contained in a circular letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Olanike Adeyemo, on August 18, 2023. But the governor said the directive came with exemption for deputy governor, speaker and members of the House of Assembly, chief judge of the state, judges, secretary to the state government, chief of staff, head of service, commissioners, permanent secretaries, accountant-general, auditors-general and surveyor-general.

The circular added that the second category of persons exempted from the directive are those gifted vehicles at the discretion of the governor, noting that officials who have documentary evidence to substantiate the claim of having been gifted official vehicles should present the evidence to schedule officers at their Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The circular enjoined those still in possession of official vehicles without due authorisation to return them on or before Friday, 25th August, 2023. It added, “Schedule officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State Public/Civil Service are mandated to recover official vehicles that have been taken away without due authorisation, if not returned on or before Friday, 25th August, 2023.”