…Ex-Lagos CP, ex-labour leader make list

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has given a much-needed boost to his administration’s efforts towards promoting security and labour matters in the state with new appointments.

Retired Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, and former chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State chapter, Bayo Titilola-Sodo, have been reappointed as Special Advisers on Security and Labour Matters respectively.

The governor, in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, also approved the appointment of Mr. Segun Adegoke, a retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, as the Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

Chief Bayo Lawal, the immediate past Commissioner for Trades and Commerce, was also appointed as Senior Executive Assistant on General Duties.

The appointments made by the governor also included the appointment of Mr. Olatilewa Folami as Director-General of Oyo State Investment and Public Private Partnership (OYSIPA), Mr. Elias Adeojo as Chairman of Water Corporation of Oyo State, Mr. Olufemi Awakan as Chairman of Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue, and Dr. Debo Akande as Executive Adviser on Agribusiness.

Makinde urged the new appointees to see their appointments as a further call to service, urging them to discharge their duties with dedication and absolute loyalty to the state, saying the appointments are with immediate effect.