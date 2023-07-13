From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to make the Unified Tertiary Education Examination( UTME) result valid for three years.

The House, while urging the minister of education to put mechanism in place to extend the validity of UTME, also charged JAMB to consider conducting the examination twice annually.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Akintunde Rotimi, during yesterday’s plenary, on the need to extend the validity of UTME result from one to three years.

Rotimi expressed concern that UTME result is only valid for one year. He stated that the implication is that if candidates are not able to secure admission into any tertiary institution of their choice in the academic year, the examination was taken, the result would become useless. According to him, the situation subjects parents to double jeopardy as they are forced to enrol their wards annually.

He contended that “the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) examinations results which are a precursor to the JAMB tests are valid indefinitely.

“Despite the incessant strikes embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which led to the loss of a complete academic calendar, JAMB still went ahead to administer its examination without recourse to the industrial action by ASUU.”