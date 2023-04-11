Decries upsurge in car theft

From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has called on Pastor Umo Eno, the incoming governor of Akwa Ibom State, to invest more in security by making the police technologically driven in order to maintain the inherent peaceful environment in the state,

The Command spokesman, Mr Odiko MacDon (SP), who made the remark while interacting with members of the corresponding chapel of the NUJ, in Uyo, explained that the police are successful in the state because the citizens have learned to substantially trust the police just as the present administration has invested much in providing logistics supports to the politics.

He said the Akwa Ibom State Police Command is doing so much that though not making noise about even as the peaceful disposition of the people of the state is acknowledged,

“Let me tell you but what the Nigeria Police is doing in partnership with other security agencies like the Nigerian Army and the DSS and the enabling environment created by this administration, the robust partnership, it would have been worse.

“The governor has a listening ear as far as what should improve security in the state is concerned. For instance, the governor has provided us with logistic vehicles; he has also given us communication gadgets. Communication is key, if you must get policing right.

“But the area we want them to come into, that will enhance policing in Akwa Ibom State is to make the force technologically-driven, Can you imagine that the whole of this Barracks Road now, there is not even one CCTV camera?

“What I am saying is this: the incoming administration should prioritise this. The Akwa Ibom State Command is calling on the incoming administration and we believe that he has the capacity to do this, to digitise, and to make policing in Akwa Ibom State to be technologically-driven.

“Let’s have CCTV cameras everywhere in Uyo. It is doable; it’s possible. Let’s have in Ikot Ekpene; let’s have in Eket; let’s have them in most towns if we cannot have it in all the villages and all the local government areas,” the PPRO said.

He disclosed that the emerging crime in Akwa Ibom now is the upsurge in car theft.

“I am calling on Akwa Ibomites to always keep their eyes on their vehicles because as a command, we recover only recently seven exotic cars stolen from different parts of this state. traced to their receivers and recovered and given back to the owners.”

He explained that the upsurge in car theft is a direct response to the fact that Uyo the state capital, and even the entire state have opened up due to an improved road network.

According to him, criminality in Akwa Ibom State is evolving and the government must brace up for the challenge.