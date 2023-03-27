From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi born businesses mogul, Chief Chibueze Nwigwe, has commended the people of Ebonyi State for electing the All Progressives Congress(APC) Governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, as the next Governor of the state.

Nwigwe noted that the two-time Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly has acquired all the necessary experience and intelligence needed to consolidate the achievements of Governor David Umahi.

He congratulated the Governor-elect for winning the election, and urged him to run inclusive goverment anchored on peace, unity and development when he assumes office

“It is a well earned victory, fought for and well deserved. I believe you will be selfless in discharging your responsibilities” he said

He expressed optimism that the governor elect will take the state to enviable heights.

“Your antecedents as the Speaker of the state House of assembly is laudable and I am confident you will replicate that as the Governor of our state.

He therefore called on Ebonyians to support the Governor Elect and outgoing government for a smooth transition process.