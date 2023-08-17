From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has expressed her confidence in the ability of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to deliver on her new assignment as the mother of the nation.

She challenged her to make Nigerian women proud, promised to support and work with her for the country to move forward and called on other women to follow suit.

She gave the assurance during a solidarity visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

She thanked the first lady for how far she had impacted the lives of Nigerian women.

Jonathan commended women groups for their support for President Bola Tinubu and his wife and pleaded that they should maintain their support for the government to sustain the patriotic efforts.

“You are one of the women that I look forward to, because you can make Nigerian women proud; I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country and our country must move forward.

“Twenty four hours, I am with you, call me anytime, any day, I will work with you as for the country to move forward and to be better, because it is our country we have no other place to go.

“When we talk about presidency, we have come and left, it is your turn, we that left must support you to achieve what you are here for like we have archived so that Nigeria will move forward.

“I use this opportunity to plead to the women of this country to support this government; she carried us along when she was a governor’s wife, now that she is a first lady, the sky is her limit.

The first lady had earlier commended Jonathan for her support and advices.

“We thank God that she is here on a solidarity visit and for us to talk on how to move the nation forward. I appreciate her visit, her support and all the tips she is always giving,’’ the first lady said.