From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives, representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Joshua Obika, has charged the Abuja Investment Company Ltd (AICL) to champion efforts to make the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) an investment hub.

Obika gave this charge during a visit to the company, as part of his tour of critical agencies in the FCT. The lawmaker, who underscored the Abuja’s huge investment potentials, and stated that the capital city has all it takes to be the economic hub of the country.

According to him, “an enabling investment environment would enhance the economic outlook of the FCT, create jobs for the teeming masses of unemployed youths, and improve the wellbeing of the residents. ”

Obika, who decried the absence of a mass transit system in the FCT, pledged to give appropriate legislative backing, where necessary, towards ensuring that Abuja agencies delivery on their mandates.

Nevertheless, he expressed satisfaction with the efforts of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO) towards repositioning itself for effective service delivery and enjoined the Company to endeavour to get it right this time around.

The Group Managing Director (GMD), AICL, Abubakar Sadiq, while welcoming the lawmaker, informed him that the company is the leading business development and investment holding agency for the FCT. Sadiq, lauded the FCT administration for its support to the company, to ensure that it delivers on its mandate.

He expressed appreciation to Obika for his pledge to provide legislative support to the investment drive in the FCT, noting that the AICL would leverage on it when the need arises.