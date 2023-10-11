Gov Alia flags off Endurance Peace lll

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a resolute move to bolster security and peace in Benue State, His Excellency Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, the Executive Governor of Benue State, officially launched Exercise Endurance Peace III.

The inauguration took place at the 401 Special Forces Brigade Headquarters in Tyodugh, Agan council Ward of Makurdi, Benue State, and drew considerable attention for its importance in the ongoing fight against insecurity.

In a statement released to the Daily Sun on Wednesday, Major Joseph Adekunle Afolashade, Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 4 Special Forces Command, underscored the significance of this event, setting the tone for the exercise.

Governor Alia, enthusiastically remarked, “It is with a profound sense of excitement and joy that I stand here today for the Flagging Off of Exercise Endurance Peace III. This event is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our brave officers who are committed to serving our great state.

“They represent our beacon of hope in the face of the ongoing security challenges. This exercise serves as a strong reaffirmation of their pledge to safeguard us. They are not just with us; they are for us, and they will stop at nothing to rid our state of those who threaten our peace. I am deeply appreciative of the sacrifices they make for our nation and, above all, for our state.”

Governor Alia also emphasized the importance of extending the presence of these dedicated forces beyond the host community, ensuring that security is pervasive throughout the entire state.

Major General Hilary Nzan, the Commander of the 4 Special Forces Command, delivered a stark warning to criminal elements operating in Benue and Nasarawa States, as well as the surrounding areas.

He unequivocally stated that kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers, and any individuals engaged in criminal activities should seriously reconsider their actions, as there will be no refuge for them. General Nzan assured the public that the military and other participating security agencies will relentlessly pursue and apprehend criminals.

He declared, “Enough is enough for you, all criminals, as peace is not negotiable in Benue. Be forewarned.”

The operation’s central objective is to tackle various security challenges within Benue State, particularly as the yuletide season approaches.

Brigadier General Alamin Rabiu, the Commander of the 401 Brigade, outlined that meticulous preparations and planning were carried out to ensure the operation’s success. This included showcasing the brigade’s capabilities, firepower, and fostering close collaboration with other security agencies within the state.

General Rabiu also urged the participating troops to maintain a high level of proficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of their duties.

Daily Sun gathered that the Exercise Endurance Peace III represents a robust demonstration of the commitment of the Benue State government and the Nigerian Armed Forces to guarantee the safety and well-being of the state’s residents.