…….Urges Professionalism, Synergy with Civilian Population, Security Agencies

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Major General Hilary Nzan, the Commander of the 4 Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army stationed in Doma, Nasarawa State, has urged troops under his command to redouble their efforts in addressing the prevailing insecurity in communities across the North Central region of the country.

General Hilary in an interview with Daily Sun Correspondent during his operational visit to various formations and units under the 4 Special Forces Command including Nasarawa, Major General Nzan emphasized the Nigerian Army’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the security of all parts of the nation.

He stressed that securing the country is crucial for fostering peace and driving socio-economic development. To that end, he called upon the troops to maintain a versatile approach when dealing with security threats in the area.

Emphasizing the significance of professionalism and unity, the Commander highlighted the importance of establishing strong collaboration with the civilian populace and other security agencies. He specifically encouraged intelligence gathering and information sharing to enhance the effectiveness of operations.

In an interaction with the wives of soldiers, Major General Nzan appealed to them to persistently pray for the safety and determination of their spouses who are confronting the bandits and insurgents causing turmoil in several parts of the nation.

During his visit, Major General Nzan inspected key Army formations and units within the 4 Special Forces Command Doma. These included the Headquarters of the 403 Amphibious Brigade, the 221 Tank Battalion, and the 101 Special Forces Battalion, all located in Niger State.

Daily Sun gathered that Major General Hilary Nzan assumed the role of Commander of the 4 Special Forces Command in July 2023. His leadership comes at a critical juncture as the Nigerian Army continues its efforts to maintain security and restore stability to the North Central region.