From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The entire family of late Olusomoka Akinola of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, has announced the passing unto glory of their matriarch, Mrs Janet Funmilayo Akinola, who slept in the Lord on Monday March 20th, 2023 at the age of 76.

She was survived by many children, grand children and great grand children.

According to the family, the lying- in- state and wake keep will hold at the Ekiti Parapo pavilion, new Iyin Ekiti Road, Ado Ekiti on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 by 5:pm.

This will be followed by a funeral service

on Friday, July 21st, 2023 by 11:am at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Okesa, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Entertainment of guests will follow immediately after the burial service at the Ekiti Parapo pavilion, new Iyin Ekiti Road, Ado Ekiti.

Janet Olufunmilayo Akinola was born on May 4th, 1947 in Ilesha, Osun State to the family of late Jeremiah Fabusuwa and late Florence Olawumi Fabusuwa of Aisegba Ekiti who were living and working in Ilesha.

Her father was a Mechanical Engineer and a Transporter. The father had many wives but she was the first child of her mother. Young Funmilayo however left Ilesha with her mother for Aisegba Ekiti in 1955 after the death of her father

She started her primary school education at Holy Trinity Primary School, Aisegba Ekiti in 1956, she finished her primary school in 1962. She thereafter gained admission into Modern School in 1963 at St. Jude’s Secondary Modern School, Aisegba Ekiti and got to modern 2 where she stopped in 1965.

After modern school, she was helping her mother to sell food in her local buka ( Restaurant) She later left Aisegba to come and learn tailoring and dress making in Ado Ekiti. It was while learning the trade that she met her husband late Olusomoka Akinola in 1965, a native of Ado Ekiti.

She got married in 1966 and the marriage was blessed with children.

She didn’t really make a career of her trade as a tailor. She started trading in plates and cookware from where she became very successful. She had her shop in Erekesan market in Ado Ekiti and was well known in the market as (Iya Titi Onipanu).

She was a devout Christian and attended Emmanuel Cathedral Church, Ado Ekiti throughout her life, she was an active member of Egbe Omo Ogun Kristi. She was prayerful and taught all her children in the way of the Lord. She brought many family members from Aisegba to come and live with her in Ado Ekiti, all in a bid to help them get a better life.

Her passion in life was to put smiles on people’s faces, encouraging young children to go after their dreams and strive to be successful. Always telling the children to remember the son or daughter of whom they are.

She was an entrepreneur par excellence. She was full of life and spread love to everyone around her. She was a people person and with her there was no rank and cadre, her philanthropic nature had profound impacts on numerous lives , touching hearts and making a difference.

Throughout her journey of life, she remained a steadfast prayer warrior, unwavering in her Christian beliefs until the very end on Monday, March 20th, 2023. Funmilayo passed on to glory with a smile on her face, an indication of the wonderful life she had lived.

She came to this world, ran her race, achieved her purpose and left her indelible footprints on the surface of the earth. We sincerely believe she would join the saints in heaven. Goodnight Mama!