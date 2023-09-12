From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

An NGO, MARKOLIMA Consultancy Academy (MACA), has concluded plans to present the maiden edition of the Nigerian Good Governance Awards to public officeholders in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of MACA, Mr Isaac Mtom, said the public office holders targeted for the award include Governors, Ministers, Senators and House of Representative members and is aimed at encouraging effective and transparent leadership among them

He said the best performing governors award category will look at the impact of government policies on security, education, healthcare and social welfare, infrastructural development, youth and women empowerment amongst others.

He also stated that while the minister’s award will x-ray the implementation of government programmes, policies and initiatives by the ministers in their respective ministries, the category of the National Assembly members award will focus on impacts on their constituencies in the area of constituency projects, number of bills and motions on the floor and empowerment schemes by the legislatures.

According to him, the awardees shall be selected through research, practical analysis and online voting which shall be televised live on televisions and other media platforms adding that the first round of voting, research and analysis of the nominee’s stewardship shall commence on 1st November, 2023.

MACA is a non-political/non-governmental organisation, (Consultancy Academy), that seeks to partner with government agencies and institutions to promote an accountable and transparent governance system and to train and facilitate citizens’ participation in the decision-making process.

Mtom said MACA also seeks to facilitate an improved and effectively free, fair, and transparent electoral process, and to improve the organizational structure and capacity of the Good Governance Awareness Initiative (GGAI).

The organization also seeks to encourage and reward public office holders who have used their positions and offices to deliver democracy dividends and have impacted positively on society.