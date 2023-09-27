To stay in optimal health, there is need to get rid of the wastes and toxic matter that daily accumulates in the body. The lymphatic system, made up of nodes, vessels, ducts, and glands, helps the body achieve this. The body’s lymphatic system not only removes waste and toxins from cells but also controls the flow of bacteria-fighting immune cells throughout your entire body. It also works with the circulatory system to deliver nutrients, oxygen and hormones from the blood to the cells that make up the tissues of the body. Thus keeping your lymphatic system healthy is crucial for detoxification, immunity and to say the least, overall health! Unfortunately, the lymphatic system is likely to get clogged and does not function properly in most people due to nutrient deficiencies, high intake of processed foods, excess salt/sugar and lack of physical activity. When the lymph drainage slows or clogs up, fluids begin to accumulate, the cells receive a reduced amount of oxygen and nutrition. This throws the entire system out of whack.

Some of the health conditions which could suggest that your lymphatic system requires a serious cleansing are:

arthritis, constant weakness, brain fog, aches, frequent headaches, skin problems, excess weight, fluid retention, digestive disorders, cellulites, congested sinuses and a general sluggish feeling. So if you have been battling with some of these conditions without any solution, it is time to check out your lymphatic system!

There are many variables to keep in mind when it comes to maintaining a healthy lymphatic system like – diet, exercise, and sleep patterns, however, the essential step to sustaining lymph health is promoting good lymphatic drainage.

There are many plant species that have indicated very beneficial to promote lymph health: Dandelion (Taraxacm officinale)- this is top on my list. Dandelion is used as a detoxifying and purifying agent; it thrives in extremely polluted environments, and therefore has resistance to an array of toxic substances. It is great for cleansing the lymph system of any built-up waste. Both leaves and roots are beneficial. These can be gathered and dried indoors. Infusions of the plants should be drunk warm, 2-3 X daily for 21 days or till symptoms improve.

Parsley- is a versatile herb that you can enjoy in several ways while it does the lymphatic cleansing for you! Add to homemade smoothies, juices, soups and your system will “smile;” use as a garnish on meals; chop and add to salads. You can also take parsley as tea, fresh or dry.

Clubmoss (lycopodium clavatum) – is used to relieve swollen lymph nodes and tonsils. It is also used as a treatment for ear infections, eczema, digestive disorders, inflammation throughout the body, and liver support. Parts used are the spores (whole lichen). Club moss tea is prepared by infusing one teaspoon of club moss in 150 mls of boiled water for 15 minutes. A cup per day is consumed slowly in the morning, on an empty stomach or at least half an hour before breakfast. You may take another cup, 2 hours after dinner.

Equal amounts of club moss can also be combined with other plants like- dandelion, parsley and corn (styles). A quantity of 200 ml of the mixture is consumed 2 to 3 times per day, between meals, sweetened with honey, if desired. Please note that dosages of different preparations made from club moss may differ and depend on the individual.

Potato peel broth -the healthiest part of a potato is its peel, and you can make an incredibly rich and nutritious detox from something everybody throws out! Carefully wash your potatoes, thickly peel them, put the peelings into your pot along with a bay leaf or two, a handful of parsley, onion and a few cloves of garlic. Use enough water to cover the peelings, then bring to a slow boil and simmer 30 – 60 minutes. Strain off broth and drink at least 2 cups each day. This broth is a wonderful way to alkalize the lymphatic fluid. You may add 1 tbs. of flax or chia seed to enrich it with omega-3 fatty acids.

African marigold (Aspilia africana)- has a wide variety of uses. It is mainly used for swollen lymph nodes, for cleansing body tissues, and for anti-inflammatory purposes. Whole plants could be used as infusions and poultices as the case might be.

Echinacea -this herb has properties that have a powerful immune-enhancing effect, and can also be used as an anti-inflammatory. Combined or used singly, it can lessen congestion and swelling in the lymphatic system.

Vegetables – eating green leafy vegetables like celery, garden egg, okra, etc, all contribute to a healthy functioning lymphatic system. Form a habit of eating vegetables daily.

Spices – the most powerful cleansing spices include ginger, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, fennel, cayenne pepper, black pepper, clove, and rosemary. Cook with these spices and drink them too. They should form part of a healthy diet for ongoing health benefits.

Juices- a lot of juices cleanse and support the lymphatic system. Carrot and apple juice with a dash of lemon is a great combo. Drink 1 tumbler daily to stimulate lymph flow and remove toxins from your body.

Clean Water- drinking plenty of water every day will keep your system hydrated and kick start your natural lymph detox. You should also drink lemon water as well.

Castor oil- topical applications of this oil is said to stimulate the lymphatic system. This is because when castor oil is absorbed through the skin, the flow of lymph increases throughout the body. And by improving your lymph circulation, cells and tissues receive the nutrients and oxygen they need to remain healthy. This is especially helpful for cellulites. Forget the very expensive products. To return to fully nourishing your skin cells, you have to begin by removing the blockage and then allow the lymph to freely flow again.

Exercise -regular exercise is key for a healthy lymphatic system. Start with less vigorous training sessions, and try to slowly incorporate more intense exercises to your routine. The most stimulating exercise for the lymphatic system is rebounding on a small trampoline.

Avoid foods that cause blockages to the lymphatic system- processed foods, artificial sweeteners, dairy, sugars, table salt etc.