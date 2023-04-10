…Raises alarm over threat to life

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Labour Party (LP) former Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi says allegations that he collected money from opposition to destroy his party were a ploy to divert attention from crimes committed by the party’s National President, Julius Abure and allies.

Arabambi stated this in a statement on Monday responding to accusations by LP Acting. National Youth Leader, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu that he accepted money from the All Progressive Party (APC), to declare war on the party.

According to him, the leadership of APC has no business in the current LP imbroglio but that it is rather a self afflicted one propagated and precipitated by Julius Abure and his group of companies knowns as serial forger with unstable identity.

The LP former Spokesperson said: “This very long but embarrassingly empty epistle of calumny written by Kennedy AHANOTU marks him out as a very worthless addition to the human race because rather than asking his master’s to surrender to police prosecution, the pedestrian political misfits was busy painting the air space with allegations that i was been sponsored by APC to destroy labour party.

“Let me remind this political scavenger and mercenaries that I am older in all ramifications to the younger Julius Abure as he was the LP State Secretary in Edo State while I was the Ogun State Deputy Chairman as far back as 2010 , I have no reasons to destroy what I build with my hard earned money but for the ethnic cleansing embarked upon by Julius Abure and Clement Ojukwu (The former National Organizing Secretary ) which was resisted as labour party was not build on religious beliefs or ethnic bigotry and colouration.

Abayomi claimed that the PCC members were populated by a section of the country especially Anambra and Edo state which is against the federal character act and principle of equal justice which was the bed rock of our con

He asserted that by abandoning the reasons why his corrupt masters were restrained by the FCT high court and his rantings all through his (the Youth Leader) epistle, it is made clear that he substantially lacked the capacity to correctly understand the complexities in rational thinking needed to be a responsible public commentator .

“The silly and choreographed Kennedy Ahanotu deliberate falsehood to sell a false narrative to the public will not worked as I hereby postulate the following questions for their immediate response.

“Was forgery committed or Not? Was pejury committed or Not? Where did Julius Abure and three others get the seal of the justice of FCT High court? Where did Julius Abure and three others get the stamp of the commissioner for Oath of the FCT high court?

“Where did Julius Abure and three others accomplices generated their own Treasurery Single Account (TSA) receipt?

“This question are begging for answer rather than looping their manifestly corrupt action to APC sponsorship of my person to destabilize labour party and given it a police support colouration.

According to the party’s ex-spokesman, a totally bitter and ignorant mind like this of Kennedy Ahanotu are poisonous to the society. On what basis did he arrive at this warped opinion ?. On any scale and in any measure , the success of those cases are very much very far better for LP in the end as this was the reason why our party as so many representatives in the national and state assemblies”

He further noted that the LP National Working Committee, NWC under the able leadership of Lamidi Apapa and Alh Saleh Lawal had secured warrants of arrest from the FCT High Court for implementation against Julius Abure and three others.

“That the warrants of arrest are consequent upon the Nigeria Police Investigation & Forensic Audit Report that indicted Barr Julius Abure and others for Forgery, Perjury and criminal conspiracy.

“That Abure’s public utterances, disobedience to the FCT High Court Order Retraining him from parading himself as the National Chairman of Labour Party & National officer if not curtailed immediately is threat to peace and National Security and unity

“That the conduct of Julius ABURE, Kennedy AHANOTU and 3 others has now put my life and family in danger of imminent assassination since it’s obvious I have now been marked out for elimination

“That In order to avoid breakdown of law and order in Nigeria through public incitement by Julius Abure which could lead to violent thrown of democratically elected Administration, the inspector General of Police IGP and the DG, department of State Security Service, DG-DSSS are enjoined to implement the Warrant of arrest already secured by the police at the FCT High Court to bring Abure and three others to face prosecution” he stated.