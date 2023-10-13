From Fred Itua, Abuja

Concerned group of LPG gas dealers has petitioned the Senate Committee on Gas resources over alleged secret award of N150 billion contract “for the Supply of Type-3 LPG CYLINDERS under the Federal Government Palliative Scheme.

The group in the petition signed by its national chairman, Comrade Sule Mohammed said the award of the multi billion naira contract did not follow due process , as enshrined in the public Procurement Act of 2007 as amended and asked Federal government to quickly terminate the processs in the interest of the public .

The group noted “as a company that benefits from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board ,Rungas failed to carry out the Project of Building a Composite Cylinder Manufacturing Plant as mandated by the Federal goverment in 2016. The project itself was not presented to the National Assembly for approval.

Comrade Mohammed in the two page petition made available to journalists in Abuja also asked the Federal government to stop the award of the contract and ensure due diligence

According to him “the whole transaction was done in Secret, no transparency and the Company is not competent. The Company has not met the criteria set by the Regulatory Agency and was not presented to the National Asembly for Appropriations.

“It is verified that NCDMB agreed a 30% equity partnership with the company to build the first PLANT in Bayelsa State. That PLANT is still not completed after the release of funds by NCDMB, even after the period of completion has elapsed, five years ago.

“The same Company has again asked for the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Billion Naira (N150,000,000,000.00) from the Federal Government Palliative Scheme, with the pretence of carrying out the same project (COMPOSITE CYLINDER MANUFACTURING PLANT), to produce Type-3 LPG Cylinders, under the purported (Rungas Cylinder Offtake Agreement) and asked for another 10bn Naira from the Midstream and Downstream Gas Intervention Fund simultaneously and that too has been approved.

“The Minister of State cannot unilaterally sign a Partnership Agreement without a Federal Executive Council approval or without the presentation of the yearly Budget and Expenditure Proposal to the National Assembly, for approval.

“There must also be an attestation of the Ministry of Justice on such Memorandum of Understanding.”