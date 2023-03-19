….As Nnamani loses bid to return to Senate

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Labour Party (LP) has secured another Senatorial seat in Enugu State, as it won the Enugu East Senatorial District seat.

It’s candidate, Kelvin Chukwu defeated the incumbent and former Governor of the State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who lost his return bid to the Senate.

Kelvin who replaced his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered few days to the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, polled 69, 136 votes to beat Nnamani, the leader of the Ebeano political group, who scored 48, 701 votes.

The LP candidate victory has ignited jubilation in and around the Senatorial District, as his time at the Red Chamber has allegedly been unprofitable to the zone