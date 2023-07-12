From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Candidate of Labour Party for Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency of Benue State, Mr Raphael Odoh, on Wednesday, told the National/State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi that the election he is challenging was free and fair in his Okpoga North council ward of Okpokwu local government area of Benue State.

The Labour Party and Mr Odoh are challenging the victory of Philip Agbese of the APC on the grounds of non-compliance.

Mr Odoh while under cross examination from counsel to the All Progressives Congress, APC, S.M Oyege told the tribunal that the election was free and fair in his polling unit, the 30 polling units he visited and the entire Okpoga North Council Ward.

Still under cross examination by Oyege, the petitioner told the court that he was not stationed in one polling unit throughout the election, he agreed with Oyege that there was no way he would personally know what happened in those polling units before he came and after he left.

While answering questions from Adetunji Oso, who is the counsel to Philip Agbese, the winner of the election, Mr Odoh said he was accredited by BVAs machine before voting and the BVAs functioned without issues in Okpoga North.

When asked by Mr Oso if It was fair to say the election in Okpoga North was free and fair, free of non-compliance complained of in the petition, Mr Odoh answered in the affirmative.

Mr Oso then sought the permission of the tribunal to tender the result sheet of Okpoga West Council Ward of Okpokwu Local Government.

Counsel to the petitioners, Mr Mark Ofiku objected to the admissibility of the document.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Amina Aliyu reminded Mr Ofiku of the agreement at the end of the pre-trial conference where it was agreed that all INEC documents will be admitted without objection.

Mr Ofiku accordingly withdrew his objection.

The tribunal admitted the result sheet for Okpoga North West as exhibit.

Counsel to the petitioners, Mr Ofiku made an oral application for adjournment.

The Chairman of the three-member panel, Justice Amina Aliyu granted the application and adjourned the matter to Thursday, July 13,2023, for continuation of hearing.