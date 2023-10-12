From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Labour Party (LP) has tackled President Bola Tinubu over his inability to consider persons with disability (PWD) in his recent top political appointments.

LP which is now one of the top opposition parties in the Country argued that its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi would do the needful to include all groups in his cabinet when he eventually emerged as the Nigerian president sooner or later.

The Party’s Chairman in Kaduna State, Awwal Tafoki made the observation when he played host to The All-rights Foundation (TAF) Africa team which was on PWD inclusive advocacy to stakeholders in the State.

Awwal then promised that his party would appoint PWDs as delegates and special advisers to LP National Assembly candidates from the State.

“Before now, we sell membership cards at a flat rate. But now with TAF Africa’s visit, certain discounts will be given to PWD. he said.

“Absence of PWD in key positions of power not only disregards their rights but also hampers the government’s ability to make well-rounded and inclusive decisions arguing that diversity in the cabinet is crucial to understanding and addressing the varied needs of the population”, he said.

He however called on government at all levels to consider implementing relevant disability laws and appoint PWD in key political offices noting that a group of about 35 million people cannot be ignored in national, state, and local planning.

Assistant Programme Manager of TAF Africa, Mr. Goerge Dominic Amwai remarked during the meeting that the team visited the LP secretariat in Kaduna to advocate for the inclusion of PWD in its activities.

“We are not specific about LP. However, it is the Labour Party that has promised to create a level playing field to allow the PWD to participate in electioneering activities.

“We saw their (LP) outing in the last election and we think if we work with them on political inclusion of the PWD will will be nice.

“We advocated for the appointment of Pwd as assistants or legislative aids of the only two LP National Assembly members in Chikun and Kaura Federal Constituencies”, he said.