…Insist Abure remains chairman

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The 36 state chairmen of the Labour Party (LP), including the one for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have asked the Apapa-led faction to drop its lawsuit against the party and follow the proper procedures for dispute resolution outside of court in an effort to stop the crisis that is currently roiling the LP.

Julius Abure, who has been suspended, received a vote of confidence from the chairmen, who maintained that he remains the party’s national chairman.

A communique issued by the chairmen at the party secretariat in Abuja over the weekend and which was signed by Chief Rotimi Kehinde, Chairman of the Chairmen Forum, read: “The 36 state chairmen as members of NEC of Labour party met in Abuja, the headquarters of LP to review the recent development in the party where few insignificant members of NWC led by comrade Apapa Lamidi and his gang criminally declared themselves the new leadership of our party. Hence the 36 chairmen resolved as hereunder:

“Barr Julius Abure remains the National chairman of LP and Comrade Apapa Lamidi’s action along with his gang is accordingly repudiated and cannot stand.

“Those who grossly violated the provision of our party’s constitution and take internal matters of the party to the court without exhausting all the appropriate instituted channels to resolving disputes and went ahead to court are by the content of this communique directed to immediately effect withdrawal of the matter from court and return to the part of rectitude for due process.

“36 chairmen condemn the act of political brigandage perpetrated by this small fraction of the NWC led by Comrade Apapa and his gang. It is viewed that Apapa and others who were involved do not seem to appear as appropriate members of LP as no one member with the required sanity will destroy his own home.

“Those who were suspended by the party led by Comrade Julius Abure remain suspended until NEC decides otherwise.

“36 Chairmen uphold that the NWC meeting called by Apapa Lamidi was a nullity and it failed ab-nitio. Therefore, any decision reached therefrom is of no legal effect.

The chairmen also recommended that an immediate meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) be summoned.