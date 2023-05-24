From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A stalwart of the Edo State Labour Party, Oghogho Okundaye, called on Nigerians to practice the democracy that deepens grassroots development to engender equal political participation in government’s programmes.

He made the call while addressing newsmen shortly after meeting with the party’s executives in Benin City.

Okundaye said politics is local and it should be played as such adding that charity must begin at home.

“Like I said yesterday in Oredo Ward 6, the essence of why I came to see the Labour Party’s state executives is for me to know the local base, the body and the foundation of the party.

“I have been involved in local politics for some time now, but many of these expectations are not meant.

“I like thinking of going forward, and we will do more of this because we want to create some kind of exposure that is necessary in understanding that, there is a need for us all to build the Labour Party.

“Yesterday, I was at the ward level and today I am at the state level. These are the parts of the party’s structure that needed to be supported so that LP can retain its ‘Past Glory’.

“When I say the past glory, we all know what happened at the presidential election and in other subsequent elections.

“Everybody felt shocked about the announcement of the result by the INEC chairman.

“My desire is to ensure that the party is put back in that position whereby, it can compete favourably, and be considered a party of relevance in Edo state and Nigeria, as a whole.

“My aim is to build the party from the ward, local, to the state levels, and to contribute my little quota in ensuring that the party continue to be a party of relevance in this country,” Okundaye said.

On his part, state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, said nobody can be a member of a political party except he starts from his ward level.

He commended Okundaye for his contributions to the success of Oredo Ward 6 Secretariat, adding that his name had been added to the lists of those persons who have contributed to the party in the state.