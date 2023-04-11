From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Management Committee of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State has announced a new date for its governorship primary in the state.

Chairperson of the committee in the state, professor Ukachukwu Awuzie while briefing newsmen in Owerri yesterday said that the election earlier scheduled to hold on April,13 will now be conducted April, 15 while the delegate election comes up on April,13.

Meanwhile, Awuzie has also disclosed that Option A4 would be used to conduct the delegate election at the ward level.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the State in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor has scheduled its own governorship primary for April, 12(Wednesday) at the party Secretariat.