by Ajiri Daniels

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The House of Representatives member-elect for Enugu East/Isiuzo Federal Constituency, Prof Paul Nnamchi and the Enugu East Senatorial candidate under the Labour Party (LP), Kelvin Chukwu, have visited victims of the ghastly motor accident that occurred last week along Enugu-Onitsha Road.

The accident which occurred on Thursday, March 9, claimed at least eight lives with many others hospitalized.

At the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Parklane Enugu, on Sunday, Nnamchi and Chukwu commiserated with the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery. They also prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died in the accident.

The LP chieftains who were also accompanied by the party’s candidate for Enugu East State State Constituency, Raymond Ugwu, blamed the accident on the failure of the government to provide basic infrastructure such as good roads for the people.

They promised to ensure that basic necessities such as water, good roads, access to quality and affordable healthcare, peace and security will be the order of the day if the party was at the helm of affairs in the state.

Nnamchi said: “I have come to empathize with the people who were involved in the recent road accident because they don’t have to die. They wouldn’t be here if we had good roads.

“We want to tell them that the Labour Party government will bring about good governance which will bring about good roads. We want to tell them that they are not suffering alone. Our thoughts are with them and the members of their families.

“We have given them some money just for the immediate benefit. We will be checking on them from time to time. Not just for the accident victims but those who are indigent. The hospital itself does not have facilities. It needs an upgrade.

“The narrative we want to change is that you come to the hospital and they say there is no bed, they say there is no medication or doctors. Nigeria cannot be feeding other countries with doctors but we don’t have enough. That is the narrative we want to change.”

Chukwu lamented the deplorable state of roads in the state, adding that several accidents were avoidable.

“The PDP government we have in Enugu is more concerned about frivolities. They are not mindful of the things that will bring joy to the hearts of the people.

“That is why we in the Labour Party are saying enough is enough. We are bringing a new message to the people so that by the time we take over the government, they will see changes,” he stated.