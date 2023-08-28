From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has once more expressed concern over a raid on its party Secretariat in Owerri in Imo State, by alleged thugs and police officers operating on the orders of the State government.

According to a statement by LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the state chairman of the Party, Barrister Callistus Ihejiagwa had earlier sent an SOS to the public informing Nigerians to come to the aid of the party which at the time was at the mercy of the attackers.

Ifoh said: “In a voicemail sent to our party headquarters later, the state chairman of the party said, “We have been invaded by the thugs and policemen under the directives of Hope Uzodinma, they have pulled down all our flags, pulled down the banners of Peter Obi, pulled down the banners of our governorship candidate, seized People’s phone, beat people up, and committed all manners of atrocities just now in our office.”

According to the party Spokesperson, when he (the Imo part Chairman ) confronted them, they said they were under directives by the state government to pull down Peter Obi and Senator Athan’s billboards but particularly that of Obi.

He quoted Ihejiagwa saying, “They were instructed to target Obi’s billboard everywhere in the city. One of the assaulted members of the party is presently hospitalized after the brutality meted at us. We are calling on the whole world to hear our predicament and come to our aid. The government is now hounding every opposition element in the state. ”

Ifoh recalled that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi had last week, led a crowd of party faithful and supporters including Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti and the Party members of the national assembly to formally inaugurate the governorship campaign of our candidate Senator Athan Achonu.

He opined that the sea of heads that graced the occasion was believed to have sent a shocking warning of what will happen in the November 11, Governorship election in the state.

“You will also recall that the same secretariat was attacked in March and as well in April this year by the police in connivance with the state government.

“ therefore called on the state government to refrain from using brute force and intimidation against opposition political parties in the state.

“We are also calling on the Inspector General of the Police to caution the government of the state and order the police commissioner in the state to rise to the occasion and check any further intimidation of the Labour party and our members in the state.” He added.