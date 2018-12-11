Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue State, Dr. Paul Angya, has promised to ensure infrastructural transformation in Benue State if elected as governor in 2019.

Angya made the promise, on Tuesday, in Makurdi, at the flag off of Labor Party campaigns for 2019 election.

He lamented what he described as ‘infrastructural decay, socioe-conomic issues, decay in educational system as well as non functional industries and lack of jobs’.

He, however, pledged to redeem the image of the State by embarking on digital agricultural system and generate electricity to power industrial revolution of the Food Basket hub of the nation.

Angya, a one-time acting Director General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) stated further that his government would make the welfare of the people especially workers a top priority.

“Labor party is a party with the biggest structure which is the worker. We will end the era of marginalisation of workers and misapplication of state resources.

“We will rather, engage all segments of the society including workers, students and market women in governance”, he promised.

Commenting on the issue of zoning of governorship seat in the state, Angya who frowned at the development, said zoning should be jettisoned because it breeds mediocrity.

“I urge our supporters yo be steadfast and not sell the future of the State to pittance. Labor party is bound for victory and glory.

“We will take Benue State out of the pithole of poverty,” Angya vowed.

At the event, flags were presented to all candidates of the party contesting for various elective positions including a former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Comrade Kris Atsaka.