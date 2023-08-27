From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, on Saturday, visited Premium Kidney Hospital, a private health facility in Nnewi, Anambra State where he examined his health status.

Mr Obi in his remarks commended the founder of the hospital, Dr Okey Chidolue for his foresight and initiative to delve into health sector to save lives.

He thanked staff and management of the hospital and the entire Nnewi medical community for what he described as their enviable efforts in tackling the endemic problems of kidney failure and promotion of medical tourism in Nigeria.

While expressing gratitude to Mr Obi for finding time to visit the health facility, Dr Chidolue explained that kidney failure is a preventable death sentence that affects the old, the young, the rich and the poor. He said it only required national kidney marshall plan and public donations to combat.

“Hemodialysis and kidney transplant are the only two treatment options for kidney failure and, both options are wickedly expensive.

“The average cost of one dialysis treatment is about N40,000.00 and, the gold standard is three times a week for a fairly normal life. At N120,000.00 per week, only very few individuals can afford treatment without government intervention or private philanthropy.

“Happily enough, the Staff and Management of Premium Kidney Hospital, Nnewi headed by Dr (Mrs) Nene Chidolue, are in a spirited quest to change this ugly narrative.

“This state-of-the-art service to humanity medical facility has been visited by His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, as an encouragement for other Nigerians to pay more attention to medical care.

“This courtesy visit by His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, means the world to the men and women at Premium Kidney Hospital, Nnewi, who make extraordinary sacrifices for an efficient and affordable kidney desease management. And for those of us from Anambra State where he was once a Governor, his exemplary leadership style is nothing new,” Dr Chidolue concluded.