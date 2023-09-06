From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Labour Party (LP) has lost the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency seat in Abia state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This followed the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal’s nullification of the election of Hon Amobi Ogah of the Labour Party, and the declaration of the Minister of State for Labour, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha as the winner of the election.

The Tribunal nullified Ogah’s election on the grounds of non compliance with the electoral Act.

Delivering Judgement in the Petition tagged EPT/AB/HR/8/2023 on Wednesday in Umuahia, the three member Panel 1 of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal said the candidate of the Labour Party and Member Representing Isiukwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency Hon Amobi Ogah did not comply with the provisions of the electoral Act.

“How a candidate is sponsored by a political party is both pre and post election, there is no evidence of given 21days notice to INEC by the respondent before conducting their primary election.

“No date of Primaries was placed before us, no evidence of Primaries and the 3rd respondent has always said it’s an internal affairs of the Party.

“We have tabulated and found out that the results computed by the petition is correct and the results computed by the 1st respondent is dis-countenanced ”, the Tribunal stated in a judgement that lasted over four hours.

Onyejeocha, dissatisfied with the out come of the February 25 polls, had dragged Ogah to the Tribunal.