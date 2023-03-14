From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not to toy with the will of the people of the state, during Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly polls.

This is as he urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to write his name in gold by ensuring a hitch free exercise devoid of violence and intimidation.

Addressing a world press conference on Tuesday, Edeoga indicated that freedom march will happen in Enugu from Saturday into Sunday morning, and possibly, Monday morning; until the results are announced.

“I also appeal to the INEC, its reputation has been punctured substantially by the controversies that trailed the presidential election; our candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi is in court and we believe he will reclaim his mandate.

“But before then, we ask INEC to be above board, there are speculations of stratagems aimed at frustrating electoral choices of our people; one of which is that electoral materials will be delayed, with some INEC people working in cahoot with some local council chairmen who we understand are providing logistics for evacuation of materials; we don’t want to believe that it is true.

“Enugu people have determined that it is time for change; so, INEC should not do anything that will constitute an obstacle to free expression of the will of our people. Any stratagem aimed at delaying the movement of materials to polling units should be resisted; in the reverse order, it is intended to cause problems. If materials arrive late, movement to collation centres will be delayed.

“We have enlightened our people to be obedient to the laws of the land; to cast their votes and wait, before then, everyone is enjoyed to make sure that result sheets come to the polling units with the electoral officers, any polling unit officer who has any reason at all not to come with the result sheet should be resisted and seen as an agent of subversion of electoral will,” he said.

He urged the State Government stop an avoidable carnage ahead of the election, stating that the party had been justified with the recent arrest of some suspected hoodlums in several locations across the state.