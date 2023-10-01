From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 11 November Imo State governorship polls, Senator Athan Achonu has berated Governor Hope Uzodimma over his promise to procure 4,000 non-existent jobs for Imo youths in Europe.

He alleged that the governor has taken his rudderless government a notch higher by promising Imo youths non-existent jobs in Europe, stressing that it did not deviate from the character of this government which brandishes falsehood as a badge of honour.

In a statement yesterday signed by the Director, Media and Publicity to Senator Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation, Mr Chibuikem Diala, the LP gubernatorial candidate said he had watched with bemusement the recent video of the outgoing governor promising to procure jobs for Imo youths in Europe.

He said: “The governor took the fraudulent credential of his rudderless government a notch higher by promising Imo youths non-existent jobs in Europe.

That such drivel could proceed from the mouth of the chief executive of Imo State is shocking and disgraceful; nothing could be further than the truth.

However, it did not deviate from the character of this government who brandishes falsehood as a badge of honour.”

Achonu alleged that for close to four years, that the Uzodinma government has impoverished the people and failed to lift a finger to tackle the sprawling unemployment level in the state.

“He has failed in all indices of governance, leaving the state crushed and prostrate on the hard surface of avoidable penury,” he said.

‘Don’t allow bureaucracy undermine social welfare initiative, Sanwo-Olu tasks Edu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged those entrusted with the responsibility to implement the social safety net programme of the Federal Government to undertake the assignment in way that must reflect the sincerity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protect vulnerable families and households from the impact of the current economic shocks shaking the country.

Sanwo-Olu said the social security programme was a well thought-out initiative of the President to engender inclusive governance by providing means of livelihood for people living below the poverty line. The governor said bureaucracy must not come in the way of the intervention, stressing that the target population must be identified and get the benefits of the intervention.

This was Sanwo-Olu’s remark when he received the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, and management team of the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) on a courtesy visit at the State House, Marina, yesterday.

Edu’s visit to the Governor followed the verification exercise carried out by the ministry to validate Lagos data in the National Social Register.

The verification is part of the conditions to be fulfilled before the Federal Government commences its conditional cash transfer programme aimed at providing succour to Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises and multi-dimensional poverty.