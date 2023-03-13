by Rapheal

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake, has called for calm in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area after an attack on Saturday night, which claimed the lives of 17 people.

Asake called on the state government to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous incidents, even as he expressed shock at the attack. He condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims. He also called on governor Nasir El-rufai to be bold and develop the political will to solve the incessant killings in the local government in particular, and the state in general.

Asake decried a situation where innocent old men and women, as well as little children would be attacked and killed in their sleep, describing it as a “barbaric act which should never be condoned in any sane society.”

He lamented that the attack, suspected to have been carried out by terrorists, who have continued to invade and displace hapless and defenceless communities unprovoked, with impunity, has become a regular affair in the communities around the local government.

The governorship hopeful urged the Kaduna State government to act fast against the perpetrators of last Saturday’s inhumanity against man, to serve as deterrent to other criminal elements in the society, and to forestall reprisal in other communities.

Asake also said the security agencies must swing into action immediately by arresting and prosecuting those criminal bandits suspected to have murdered the 17 villagers in Ungwan Wakili of Zangon Kataf LGA. He said it is only when the long arms of the law is seen to have acted against criminality that criminals would be afraid to commit crimes.

However, the LP candidate appealed to the various communities in the local government to live in peace and harmony, irrespective of ethnicity and religion, saying that is the only panacea to development.