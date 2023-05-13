From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), has directed the military to arrest those opposing the May 29th inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, a press briefing, yesterday, claimed that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi seems to be working with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to scuttle the inauguration of Tinubu through the court.

Arabambi said it was insensitive for people who desire to rule the country to call for interim government which could plunge Nigeria into serious crisis.

“If anyone, including Peter Obi who calling for interim administration, we are calling on the inspector general to arrest all of them because nobody is above the law.

“You cannot plunge Nigeria into war and you say you want to rule that country. We in Labour Party we are saying a capital NO to such an evil call by Peter Obi that Asiwaju Ahmed should not be sworn in.

“I don’t know his reason but as far as we are concerned we came third in that election behind PDP. But today, we are before the presidential election tribunal. We are not challenging PDP that came second and that means we are saying that the votes allocated to PDP is correct in the eyes of the law.

“But the PDP Obi is defending is now challenging the validity of the election that brought Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect and that was why he excluded the PDP with Abure after their shenanigans with them he is challenging the results of APC.

“How on earth will he not cover his face in shame for excluding PDP? Why is he not challenging the PDP that came second person and you are challenging the first?

“He is trying to play a run-up between the PDP and APC. As far as we are concern Obi is not doing anything in the presidential election tribunal, he is only trying to play with people’s intelligence.

“Most of us he met in this politics we are wiser. So, anybody calling for interim government should be arrested. Obi must never be seen calling for interim administration,” he said.