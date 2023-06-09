From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has distanced itself from comments made by two House of Representatives members who were elected on the party’s platform and who expressed satisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) zoning formula for the 10th Assembly’s leadership.

According to reports, Amobi Ogah representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia and Obi Aguocha, representing Umuahia, Ikwuano Federal Constituency, had in their separate interviews said that they, alongside some of their colleagues have “agreed to go towards government and party decision” on the zoning of the leadership of the national assembly.

But, a statement by LP Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh on Friday, said their views did not represent the position of the Party.

“Though as newly elected lawmakers on the platform of the Labour Party, the Members-elect made the utterances which are clearly within their rights as individuals as enshrined in the laws of the land however, the party has a view quite different from what the honourable members were quoted to have said.

“As individuals, the lawmakers do not have the mandate to speak for the party and therefore cannot claim to be standing on the platform of the Labour Party to speak, giving views that are diametrically opposed to ideals for which Labour Party stands for.

“Labour Party is presently in the tribunal hoping to retrieve our mandate which was expressively given to our presidential candidate on the February 25, and every testament emanating from the tribunal points to the fact that Labour Party clearly won the election but was robbed. We have remained resolute to our belief that justice will be done and so soon.

“For the records, Labour Party has nothing against the personality of President Tinubu, however, we are challenging both the process and final outcome of the presidential election. We as a party insist that the route to His Excellency must be excellent and anything other than that amounts to a mockery of democracy.” The statement said.

The party therefore, warned the two lawmakers and by extension, any other member elected on the platform of the LP who choses to walk outside the agreed position and ideals of the party to desist from such trajectory and vain glory.

“The party has given a clear directives and will not condone any of its members who will not subsume to the supremacy of the party. We therefore demand that the affected lawmakers retrace their steps and tender unreserved apologies to the leadership of the party.” It added.