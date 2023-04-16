The Labour Party (LP) has defeated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the last Saturday’s supplementary polls in Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State.

LP’s candidate, Afam Ogene, was declared winner of the poll by the Returning Officer, Prof. Kingsley Ubaoji of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Ubaoji who announced the results at the Headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area in Atani community on Saturday night, said that Ogene of the Labour Party polled 10,851 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the PDP, Hon. Chukwuma Onyema, who polled 10,619 votes.

The Returning Officer further announced that Mr Arinze John Awogu of APGA came third with 10,155 votes.

For the other candidates, the Returning Officer announced that Mrs Nkechi Ismade of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 303 votes, Nwachukwu Victor of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 39 votes, Obunne Celestine of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 124 votes while Nwadialor C of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 27.

“That Hon. Afam Ogene of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast is declared winner of the election”, the RO announced.

The results of the supplementary polls showed that the PDP led with over a thousand votes in the supplementary election, while APGA came second followed by LP.

However, after the summation of the entire result including the one recorded during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, LP which secured the highest number of votes at that time defeated others in the final results collated.