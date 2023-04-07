From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Labour Party’s crisis has been revealed to be an attempt to frustrate Peter Obi’s victory at the presidential election tribunal, according to the 36 State Chairmen of the party.

Revealing the situation on Friday, the Nasarawa State Labour party Chairmen, Alexander Ombugu have claimed that the crisis is not about the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, but rather a ploy by other political parties to spoil the chances of the Labour Party in the ongoing tribunal.

The party is hoping to reclaim their mandate after irregularities occurred during the electioneering process, which led to another candidate being announced as the winner of the February 25 Presidential election.

“The other political parties know that he won the February 25 Presidential election with a landslide but the irregularities which occured during the electioneering process including the non-transmission of results to the Independent National Electoral Commission results viewing portal, made another candidate to be announced as winner of the election.

“And because they know that the court is the last hope of the common man, and seeing that we are hopeful to reclaim our mandate, they decided to come up with all these plans by sponsoring some persons to cause disaffection in the Labour Party.

“But we want to let them know today, that no matter what they do, we will continue to remain loyal to our National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure, and give him the needed support to take our party to greater heights. So, we are calling on all our supporters across the country to remain committed to the growth of the party and not be deterred by the activities of those who are sponsored to cause setback in the party.”

The State Chairmen have called on all their supporters across the country to remain committed to the growth of the party and not be deterred by the activities of those who are sponsored to cause setbacks in the party. They have also urged the Judiciary to continue to be upright in Justice delivery and the security agencies not to allow themselves to be used by greedy and desperate politicians who do not mean well for the nation.

“At a time like this, members of the judiciary and security agencies are likely to face intimidations from politicians who are greedy and desperate. We want to urge them to continue to discharge their duties according to the laws guarding their professions, because we all have to put Nigeria first in everything we are doing,”